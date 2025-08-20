Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Body and mind, left shredded far behind. While the storm clouds roll in, the pains begin. Tearing apart, wind whipping at the mind. Lost in the flash of pain, surging within. Floating into the void, I drift away. Silently lost inside a world so stark. Suddenly hit, your body will betray. Shooting straight down, striking it is the spark. Lashing from hip to toe, it strips you down. Naked to all the pain coursing right through. Pulsing from toe to hip, with pain to drown. Gasping for air as storms begin anew. Roiling inside, same as clouds up high. Churning inside, rumbling an angry sky.

What’s it mean?

Today’s poem is part of the Fibro series—following drifting in darkness, an unseen swamp, and a rubber band too tight—is about how body responds to storms and inclement weather. It lights up to leave my “body and mind, left shredded far behind”, where I just exist in a place of pain. A pain the pulses and shoots down from hip-to-toe and back up toe-to-hip. The pain and symptoms may not match exactly what others with Fibro, or a similar condition, may go through; however, I think it is something that all of us cousins-in-pain can relate with. It’s an insufferable and silent condition—words don’t really do it justice at times—where the slightest changes in weather or mood or who-knows-what will set it off.

I am hoping to use this series, and poems like it, to shed light into the internal strife and wildness.