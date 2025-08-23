Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Sitting with the chirps at night — I drift free as those clouds, so light. Lightly aloft in the sky so bright — hear those cricketing songs ignite. Igniting into a chorus above — where I float on wisps and songs of love. Loving the peace of mind it brings — with gentle songs becoming cricketing rings. Ringing out clear to shift the wind — opening to twinkling pearls which shine. Shining down on a sea of grass — filling the night with waves of green. Greenery takes wing as the song renews — echoes of stillness scatter and bounce to life. Lifelong songs blossom to create a call back — harkening to a time when I drifted so still. Stillness is now a thing of the past — with wind picking up a breeze blowing so fast. Faster as the cricketing crescendo grows — rocketing into a choir that everyone knows. Knowing their song will come to an end — with a leap off the clouds I begin to descend. Descending straight down into a green-of-sea — caught on wings of chirps, my mind set free. Freely to float with those cricketing wings — finding a peace so rare, knowing the fortune it brings. Bringing me gently to soft clouds refracting moonlight — shimmering my mind echoes with millions of cricketing chirps at night.

What does today’s poem mean?

Today’s poem is part of the Fibro series—following drifting in darkness, an unseen swamp, a rubber band too tight, body and mind, and thundering pain—it’s about those clear nights when the pain is muted — allowing my mind to drift gently free among the clouds and be a part of the chorus of life that explodes into existence, all around us, at night. And while this freedom will suddenly end at some point, enjoying the beauty of it—existing within it—lets my mind drift to absorb “a peace so rare, knowing the fortune it brings”. That fortune—a recharge and renewal of calmness—a recharge and renewal of restfulness.

The cricket’s chirping and singing—in this case, both figurative and literal—drive the clouds drifting through the sky, and my mind, letting me float amongst the sea of grass and shimmering stars above. The wind builds with the song to break the stillness—just enough to remind that it will end—yet not enough to pull my mind back from its wandering. I value these still nights, the natural songs being sung, the freedom it brings, and the restfulness I get—giving me that gentle push forward towards a new day.