Chronically Illing Out | E32 - Get Out The Guilt

Chronic Illness In Review

Dr. Greeley Miklashek is 80, recovering from long COVID and a second round of prostate-cancer radiation, and unwilling to apologize for any of it. He’s also a retired neuropsychiatrist who treated 25,000 people, wrote Stress R Us, and spent a career arguing that what most of his colleagues called “disease” was, more often than not, a body trying to survive chronic stress. In a wandering, generous hour, he gives Soso, Beth, and Nick a working definition of guilt — self-punishment for breaking the rules of a group — and then complicates it by pointing out that most of us no longer live in the group those rules were written for. The result is one of the more useful episodes the show has done on a topic that usually gets reduced to a slogan: stop feeling guilty for being sick.

Meditation of the Week

Disclaimer

Disclaimer: Chronically Illing Out is a podcast and weekly roundtable discussion that provides a safe space for real chronic illness and mental health conversations—by people with lived experience. We are not trained professionals—and we do not claim to be—rather, we discuss our stories and current events to build community and solidarity. Know that you are not alone—and if you are in crisis, call/text 988.

Thank you Soso's World, Jason Gael, Gina Stefanowicz, 🌺KimberZ🌺, DebbieLama, and many others for tuning into my live video with Stephanie G Wilson, PhD and Beth Cruz! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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