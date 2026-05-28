Intelligent Masculinity | With Ann Kramer

Masculinity In Review

Nick Paro sits down with Ann Kramer — a licensed therapist of more than thirty years, creator of the Life Puzzle model, and a clinician who long ago walked out of what she calls the disease model of counseling — for a conversation that begins with a 10-year-old’s temper tantrum and ends, by way of Elon Musk’s bunker, with a vision for a post-AI economy. Ann’s framework is deceptively simple: a human being is built from five edges — physical, emotional, thinking, sexual, spiritual — and the work of a life is filling them in, piece by piece, over decades. The framework is also a quiet indictment. If you walk through the world feeling hollow, in Ann’s reading, it is not because you are broken. It is because nobody taught you how to build the thing that should have been there. Listeners can take the model home and use it: as a parent, as a partner, as a person trying to figure out why the success is not landing.

The episode’s most important sentence comes early. “At birth, you have no self,” Ann says. “You have a potential.” That single line reorganizes the rest of the conversation. We are, in her account, a learned species rather than an instinctual one — a salamander knows how to be a salamander twenty-four hours after birth, but a human baby, in her words, “don’t know shit.” The self has to be assembled, and the assembly is developmental. The physical edge starts around age two and ideally finishes by six. The emotional edge starts around seven, when the brain has the equipment to manage what it feels, and “hopefully by about 25 we’ll finish this edge to be really pretty good at it.” The thinking edge kicks in around nine or ten with the neocortex, and the sexual and spiritual edges arrive later — the spiritual one, in most lives, not until the 30s, because we spend our 20s catching up on the work nobody did with us as kids. The framework is patient by design. It treats a person not as a diagnosis but as a construction site.

What Ann does with that construction site is the heart of the episode. When Nick describes his son — high IQ, ADHD, emotional dysregulation, “two, maybe three years behind his age in emotional development” — Ann does not reach for a label. She reaches for a metaphor. “If you were teaching him to, say, rollerblade, or a physical skill, right, you wouldn’t put him on, say, a skateboard one time, send him down a hill, and go, ‘Dude, what’s the problem? Why’d you fall off?’ You would know he would go down that hill 25 times before he finally got it right.” Emotions, she argues, are no different. “Practicing emotions is no different than practicing skateboarding. You know, it is repeat and try again, repeat and try again. And we instead, we shame.” Her refrain — “practice, practice, practice” — is not a slogan. It is a rebuke of an ABCD pass-fail culture that asks ten-year-olds to perform emotional mastery on a single take and then punishes them when they cannot. The brain, she reminds us, is still rewiring itself until twenty-five. The patience the kid needs is the patience the parent has to learn first.

The hardest piece of advice Ann offers in the whole hour is also the most practical. Nick asks how to stop being more critical of his son than of his daughter — how to break the projection that turns “is he manning up?” into a parenting reflex he didn’t choose. Ann’s answer is two moves long. First, wait till five: breathe in on a five-count and use the breath to ask yourself how you want to handle this. Second, ask yourself how you are feeling before you ask him. The criticism, she says, is almost never about the child. It is the residue of a culture that has been “permeated” into the parent, “whether you like it or not, it’s inside you.” The point is not to be a perfect parent. The point is to slow down long enough to notice when the script of your own boyhood is reaching for the steering wheel. This is where the analytical-literary voice of the show earns its keep — because the move Ann is describing is small, unglamorous, and the single most consequential thing a father can practice. It is also, not coincidentally, the same move she will later prescribe to a billionaire.

The pivot to the manosphere is where the episode stops being a parenting primer and starts being a diagnosis of the culture. Ann is unsentimental about Musk and Altman and Thiel and Vance and the Curtis Yarvin school Nick calls “the Rasputin of the day.” “Men especially are taught to look outside themselves, that they are their money, their power, right, their titles,” she says, and she has the receipts — her late husband was a CIO, the marriage put her in rooms full of these men for decades, and she sent more than one of them home to her office. The line that will stick is this one: “Power and self were totally two different things.” Adolf Hitler is her example, deliberately chosen and almost shockingly delivered. He had power. He did not have a self. Musk, in her clinical read, did not have a father who nurtured him; “early on, you boys learn how to just cut off from those emotions. Don’t feel. Go external. Try to get more power. That’ll make me feel good about myself. But it’s an empty — it’s truly an empty thing.” The bunkers, the rocket-measuring contests, the bare-knuckle pursuit of unlimited growth — all of it, in Ann’s frame, is a tell. These are men who never built the inside of themselves, so they keep trying to buy a replacement on the outside, and the outside keeps refusing to take.

That diagnosis carries into the episode’s most surprising turn. Ann is not just a therapist with a framework. She has written, she says, a paper called An Integrative Economy: Building the Most Vibrant Economy Ever Imagined — a proposal for a transitional economy organized around wholeness rather than unlimited growth, designed for the world AI is about to deliver to us whether we are ready or not. Her case is unglamorous and exact. The Sam Altmans of the world, she argues, cannot envision a humane post-work economy because they cannot envision a humane interior. “The Sam Altmans, they don’t understand what they’re creating, because they’re so disconnected from their own wholeness, that they can’t envision creating a world where, yeah, great, if AI can help us while we are having these vibrant lives, versus AI: you’re out of work, you’re starving, you’re homeless.” Nick adds the policy hook — universal basic income, government as a service that pays its shareholders, a small-business economy of skill exchange — and Ann sketches her own fantasy in answer: a national volunteer service registry that lets community hours bank like Social Security, plus an income paid to “human capacity development professionals” who build wholeness for their neighborhoods within a one-mile walking radius. The proposal sounds utopian until you notice what it actually is — the suicide-watch story she tells, in policy form.

That story is the one to sit with. A man came to one of Ann’s six-week wholeness workshops in Virginia. He had been fired without cause after twenty-seven years at the same company, was on suicide watch, and his entire identity had collapsed because the only edge of his life puzzle he had ever filled in was work. Halfway through the first session, he walked up to Ann on a break. “Wow, I have to thank you. For the first time in my life, I discovered there are 15 other pieces in my life other than this.” Two years later she ran into him and his wife at a restaurant. The company had called him back. He had taken three weeks to return the call. When he did, he told them he was not bringing the same old Joe back — that they were going to change the company, that work mattered but so did the marriages and the children that work had nearly cost him. The story does a lot of quiet work in the episode. It is the proof of concept for the framework. It is also the punchline to the line about the tech bros. Power and self are two different things, and the man who almost died from the absence of one came back, two years later, with the other. The skill Ann gave him is not exotic. She gave him fifteen pieces of paper and asked him to consider that he was bigger than his job.

The closing arc lands the show’s central argument with the gentleness of a clinician and the bite of a critic. The men running the manosphere — Tate, Rogan, Fuentes, Shapiro, the influencer-industrial complex Nick names directly — are doing, in Ann’s reading, what the culture taught them to do. “They are doing what our culture teaches them, which is money and power. They’ve succeeded in that. So therefore, ‘I’m somebody.’” The cost is in her office. “I know these men, because I’ve been — in my office, you know, later, they’re crying. ‘I don’t know who I am. Everybody thinks I’m so cool, but deep down inside, I’m this lost puppy.’” The Netflix documentary on the manosphere comes up; every man in it, Ann says, wanted nothing more than to be truly loved by a woman, and every one of them was performing the version of masculinity that guarantees they will not be. Nick takes the line one step further: the underlying hunger is not even to be loved by a woman. It is to be allowed to love yourself. The episode’s argument, finally, is that the manosphere is a business model that sells external power as a substitute for an internal self — and the substitute does not work, has never worked, and is producing a generation of boys who will need decades of therapy to find what they could have been given in childhood for free.

Ann Kramer is a licensed therapist of more than three decades, the creator of the Life Puzzle model of wholeness, and the writer behind the Substack Fractured World, Build Wholeness. The interview covered her five-edge framework for building the self, her clinical critique of the disease model of counseling, the developmental case for “practice, practice, practice” in a pass-fail culture, the parenting reflex of projection and how to interrupt it, the emptiness she reads in the powerful men of the tech-bro era, and her sketch of an integrative economy for the post-AI world. What Ann expands in Intelligent Masculinity is the show’s most rigorous interior architecture to date — a clinical, unsentimental, deeply patient theory of why the men breaking the country are the way they are, and a working, repeatable, neighborhood-scale answer for the rest of us. The series has always argued that better humaning is a practice. Ann’s contribution is the blueprint of the thing we are practicing toward.

~ Nick Paro

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!.

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