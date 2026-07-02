Intelligent Masculinity | With Cliff Schecter

Masculinity In Review

This episode takes one of the most combustible subjects in American politics — antisemitism and the war in Gaza — and treats it as a test case for whether men can hold hard truths without flattening them. Nick Paro brings Cliff Schecter — longtime Democratic consultant, 2020 Biden ad-writer, and founder of the independent outlet Blue Amp Media — into a conversation that refuses every easy exit. The through-line is restraint as strength: the discipline to criticize a war criminal by name while refusing to collectively blame a whole people, to demand nuance even when nuance is unpopular. What makes it an Intelligent Masculinity conversation rather than a cable segment is that Schecter keeps turning the analysis back on himself — on his own temper, his own mistakes, his own choice of words. Listeners walk away with something more usable than a hot take: a working model for how to stay in a difficult conversation without either surrendering your convictions or dehumanizing the person across from you.

Schecter’s central argument is that proportion is a moral obligation, and that abandoning it is how good people get recruited into bad stereotypes. He is unsparing on Netanyahu — “a mass murderer,” “a war criminal,” a fascist “like Trump or Putin” — and equally unsparing on AIPAC, which he calls a Republican front group that doesn’t represent most Jews. But he draws a hard line at collective blame, pointing out that roughly two-thirds of Israelis want out of Gaza and that treating every American Jew as responsible for Netanyahu’s government revives the oldest blood libel there is. His tell for bad faith is selective outrage: the same voices screaming about Gaza have “nothing to say” about the Uyghurs in Chinese camps, Assad gassing 600,000 Syrians, or the Saudi regime the U.S. funds far more heavily than Israel. The point isn’t whataboutism — it’s that a conscience which only activates for one group of people, and that group happens to be the historical scapegoat of all scapegoats, deserves a hard look in the mirror.

The episode’s most quietly radical move is Schecter’s refusal to use the word “genocide,” and his reasoning is where the masculinity theme actually lives. He won’t use it not because he’s soft on Israel’s government — he’d put Netanyahu in the Hague and make him watch a Palestinian state be born just to twist the knife — but because he understands what the accusation of baby-killing has meant for Jews across two millennia of passion plays and pogroms. It’s the same instinct, he explains, that stops him from calling a lazy person by a racial slur or a woman “emotional”: he refuses to reach for the weapon that a whole history has already loaded. That discipline reappears later, when Nick notices that Schecter insults a Trump official as “a dick” rather than reaching for female anatomy — a small choice that both men agree is the whole game. Intelligent masculinity, in this frame, is the decision not to say the cruelest available thing simply because it’s within reach.

Then Schecter does the thing the rest of the internet almost never does: he tells on himself. He admits he lost his temper on air over this issue, that a commenter gently told him it wasn’t his best look, and that he stopped his own show to apologize on camera “without condition.” He roots that instinct in a longer story of changing his mind — how eight years on the board of the Ohio Innocence Project turned a young death-penalty supporter into an abolitionist, and how a man named Ricky Jackson, freed after 39 years for a crime he didn’t commit, taught him what letting go actually costs. The accountability isn’t performance; it’s a method. Against the “false masculinity” of a Pete Hegseth or a preening official in a Nazi cosplay uniform, Schecter offers three plain tools any listener can steal: chase real evidence and know who you’re reading, cultivate the humility to be told you’re wrong, and find whatever genuinely returns you to equilibrium — for him, phone-free workouts, the Calm app, therapeutic massage, and, unashamedly, dumb Karl Urban action movies.

Cliff Schecter is a political operative by trade, but the version of him that shows up here is a father first — the man who becomes “a fierce dad” when his ten-year-old gets called a “stupid Jew” on a soccer field, and who insists that protecting his kids and extending equal dignity to everyone else’s are the same impulse, not competing ones. The interview closes, as the series always does, with the four Mulan “Make a Man Out of You” questions, and Schecter’s answers — reckless-abandon swiftness, a “righteous fight” typhoon, passion as a contained fire, and a self-deprecating riff on his own sarcasm as the dark side of the moon — sketch a man comfortable being both silly and serious in the same breath. Fittingly, Nick breaks his own no-self-promotion rule at the end to point everyone toward the Crip Crow campaign against the gutting of disability rights, and Schecter promptly redirects the spotlight back: make your calls first, subscribe to Nick second. It’s the whole thesis in miniature — lift each other up, and everyone does better.

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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