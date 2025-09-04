It’s the Knights of the Rainbow Table coming in to your day to spread our love to the world — oh, and banning “Cash Flow Collective” for being a stupid prick (he’s worth a block). Don’t come into my live asking dumb AI-generated questions.
Today’s overall topic — RFK, Jr. and how he’s a big old bag of brain-worm eating dicks. I hope he has the day he truly deserves.
Thank you, , , , and many others for tuning into my live video with and ! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Nick’s Notes
I'm using poetry, podcasting, and Lives to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran's issues, men's issues, mental health, technology, and so much more. This is a reader supported publication where engagement is encouraged and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!