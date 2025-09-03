Sick of this Show — Epstein Blockade

Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into today’s live recording of the Epstein survivors’ press conference from Washington D.C.
How to contact:
Congressional switchboard — 1-202-224-3121
ask for your representative
IF you go to voicemail — leave your NAME, ADDRESS, PHONE NUMBER, and the MESSAGE
📝 leaving your address is important so they know you are one of their constituents.
What to do:
I ask ONE thing of you today, no matter who your Congressional Representative is — CALL THEM and ask them to either:
IF your Representative does not currently support:
Ask them to sign YES on the discharge petition AND to vote YES on releasing the unredacted Epstein files (with victim information protected).
THEN, remind them if they do not, you will ensure they do not have a job in the next election.
THEN, remind them that you hold them accountable as being complicit in the coverup of pedophilia and child trafficking.
IF your Representative does currently support:
Let them know you appreciate their efforts in continuing to support the discharge effort and vote YES to release the unredacted Epstein files (with only victim information protected).
Nick’s Notes
I'm using poetry, podcasting, and Lives to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran's issues, men's issues, mental health, technology, and so much more. This is a reader supported publication where engagement is encouraged and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!