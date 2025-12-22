Chronically Illing Out, 12/22: Look Back, Plan Ahead

ChIlling in Review

This week’s Chronically Illing Out with Nick Paro, Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, Soso's World, and Beth Cruz is a reflective, end-of-year discussion into burnout, visibility, and the power of community. We look back on the emotional labors of showing up while unwell, celebrate our individual and collective growths, and discussed intentional goal-setting while prioritizing presence over productivity.

From mindfulness and emotional distress tolerance tools to new creative collaborations and meditative spaces, this week reaffirmed in our minds why visible, compassionate community matters — especially for chronically ill and disabled people who are navigating an increasingly hostile world.

Meditation and Poem of the Day

Holiday Joy by Beth Cruz and Soso's World

Nick’s Notes

