Chronically Illing Out | E33 - Bridging the Gaps, Unifying the Communities

Chronic Illness In Review

This week’s Chronically Illing Out lands on an uncomfortable truth: the disability community is fracturing itself from the inside. Nick Paro opens by naming the divisions playing out on Substack right now — people attacking each other, misrepresenting each other — and frames the whole hour around a single question: how do we bridge the gaps within our own ranks before we lose the ability to fight anything else? Guest Nieta Greene, CEO and founder of Disability Community for Democracy, arrives with the credentials to push the conversation past venting and into accountability. What follows is less a debate than a shared diagnosis, delivered by a panel — Beth Cruz, Soso, and Doc Steph alongside Nick — who all live the conditions they discuss.

Meditation of the Week

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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Thank you Margaret Williams, MS, ACC, Dr. Eric Lullove, Michele Mashburn, Sarah, Skutt Hope, and many others for tuning into my live video with Beth Cruz and Soso's World! Join me for my next live video in the app.