Chronically Illing Out | E35 - Cross Border Community

Meditation of the Day
link to follow for “Paws for a moment” by Beth Cruz — with pictures from Beth Cruz, Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, Soso's World, Casey is NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, and Courtney M 🇨🇦🏳️🌈!
Disclaimer
Chronically Illing Out is a podcast and weekly roundtable discussion that provides a safe space for real chronic illness and mental health conversations—by people with lived experience. We are not trained professionals—and we do not claim to be—rather, we discuss our stories and current events to build community and solidarity. Know that you are not alone—and if you are in crisis, call/text 988.
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Nick’s Notes
I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!
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Thank you Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, Ashleigh Alauren, LeftieProf, V for Violet 🆘, MLR, and many others for tuning into my live video with Beth Cruz, Soso's World, Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, and Jai C. Porter🇨🇦! Join us for my next live video in the app.