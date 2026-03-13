Intelligent Masculinity | With Pete Dominick

"She got really upset with me. She was like, you're talking down to me in front of my boyfriend. And she was absolutely right. And I just gave her a full-throated apology — to her face, then again later in a text message. I made sure not to defend myself in any way. None of that. Apologize fully without defending yourself. Do it in such a way that it is definitely sincere and you will build every relationship. I think people view that as strength because it's being decent. And that is so much stronger in my mind than someone who doesn't do that or someone that doesn't have that as a guiding principle and practice in their life. To be conciliatory, to apologize, and to mean it is a hard thing to do. But if you do it, you're a better person, certainly a stronger man." ~ STAND UP! With Pete Dominick ~

Masculinity In Review

For the 20th interview in the Intelligent Masculinity series, Nick Paro sits down with comedian, talk show host, and girl dad STAND UP! With Pete Dominick — and lands on one of the most direct definitions of a principled life the series has encountered. Pete comes to the conversation having navigated a career shift from road comedian to activist-journalist, a separation after a long marriage, the death of a family dog, and a father's transition into an empty nest — all while running a daily podcast and showing up as a present parent. What anchors the whole conversation is something Pete returns to again and again: the refusal to abandon his principles, even when that costs him professionally, relationally, or financially. This discussion gives all of us a clear, practical framework — developed through Stoicism, Buddhism, therapy, and a well-placed older brother — for what it looks like to live with integrity rather than just talk about it.

Your principles have to be named before they can be lived. This is where Pete traces his moral formation back to his older brother, who introduced him to punk rock, Noam Chomsky, anti-racism, and anti-sexism during Pete's adolescence — at the exact moment when those lessons would stick. The brother, a nonconformist who got bullied for it, modeled something Pete absorbed: that your worst fear should not be failure, but becoming unoriginal, or worse, abandoning what you actually believe. Pete's clearest fear throughout this conversation is not losing money or relationships — it's losing his principles. He draws a direct line from naming that fear to the choices he's made, including walking away from a 15-year run at Sirius XM after refusing to stay silent when the company rehired Steve Bannon.

An unqualified apology is a structural practice, not a personality trait. Pete didn’t grow up as someone who lacked words — he had too many, and the problem was knowing exactly how to win an argument while the relationship lost. Marriage counseling gave him three anchors he still works with: don’t take things personally, don’t make assumptions, and don’t get defensive. He describes a recent moment with his 21-year-old daughter on a ski trip where he criticized her skiing in front of her boyfriend. She called it out directly. He issued a full apology — in person and again in a follow-up text — without attaching a single qualifier or explanation. He doesn’t frame this as noble. He frames it as structurally necessary: apologize fully, without defending yourself, and the relationship gets stronger. This echoes what Walter Rhein said on the series before him (listen here) — the most important thing a man can do is an unqualified apology.

Modeling a healthy breakup is an act of fatherhood. When Pete’s wife told him she wanted to separate, his first instinct was anger, rejection, and the desire to keep fighting. His older brother stepped in with a frame that redirected everything: your daughters are watching, and they will be broken up with someday, and what they see you do now is what they’ll know how to do then. Pete stayed in the house until his younger daughter got her license, drove her to school every day because he wanted those car moments, and then moved 10 minutes away. Three years later, he and his ex-wife still talk, share dinners, and co-parent with clarity. He’s not holding that up as universal advice. He’s pointing to the specific practice: ego is the enemy of a healthy separation, and setting your ego aside to protect your kids is not a sacrifice — it’s the job.

Straight men, especially white ones, have to show up for people who aren’t. Pete puts it plainly: straight white men have been the architects of most systemic harm, which means they carry both responsibility and unique leverage to confront it. He distinguishes personal suffering — which he says is real and not to be dismissed, pointing to his brother-in-law who died by suicide — from systemic suffering, which operates at a different scale and requires different work. He describes jumping in on group texts to confront a friend talking nonsense, confronting Jesse Watters on-camera by asking him to name the soldiers he claimed to honor, and advocating for a family in his community with a trans child rather than making the parents carry the full public weight of it. His frame: the standard you walk past is the standard you accept.

A daily practice that is the self-evaluation period for everything else. Pete's self-reflection tools are really concrete: 20 minutes each of meditation, journaling, exercise, and reading. The meditation does one specific thing — it trains you to notice when you're inside a thought spiral, name it, and set it down. He's not claiming enlightenment. He's describing a maintenance practice for a person who covers the news every day, has navigated real loss, and carries the anxiety that comes with self-employment and a principled life. The reading is Stoic and Buddhist: Marcus Aurelius, Pema Chodron, Ryan Holiday. The point isn't originality — the four cardinal Stoic virtues are 2,000 years old. The point is finally using what's already been handed to us. And as our friend NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge added in the Live chat — “it’s better to be genuine than be ‘original’”.

As we bring it all together — we saw STAND UP! With Pete Dominick as a comedian who stopped going on the road to be home with his daughters; a talk show host who got pushed out of corporate media spaces for refusing to make peace with the people running it; and a man who has moved through separation, loss, and the edge of an empty nest while staying committed to a personal code he can actually name. What this interview adds to the Intelligent Masculinity series is a specific and earned articulations of principled living — as the practical daily stance that costs something and pays dividends that can't be measured in money or status. For Pete, intelligent masculinity looks like showing up as water over rocks: not ignoring the obstacles, not pretending they aren't there, but refusing to get stuck.

~ Nick Paro

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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