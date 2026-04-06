Time For Meditation | Mountain Scapes

Welcome to our Mountain Scapes meditation. Join me by taking a deep breath in through your nose and slowly exhale out through your mouth. Take another deep breath in and slowly exhale out. One more deep breath in and slowly exhale out.

A single flower can bloom in the most unexpected of places. It does not seek permission; it simply establishes its roots, navigates obstacles in its path and pushes through the difficult and seemingly uninhabitable terrain. The indomitable will not only to survive, but to thrive, grow, and bloom without any doubt or hesitation. There is no rush, no hurry, it simply becomes, sharing and spreading its beauty.

Notice how the water receives every reflection without pause. There is no imagining it will not be, it simply is. Whether it is reflecting trees or sky, the water effortlessly holds all that surrounds it. The resulting reflection brings peace and calm to all who take a moment to pause in its presence. Allow your body to relax and pause for a moment of peace and calm. You are already growing, blooming, in a challenging place and time. Allow this moment to simply be.

You are safe in this moment of quiet stillness. All you need to do is breathe. No matter how you bloom or reflect, know that you are sharing your unique beauty for all to enjoy.

~ Beth Cruz

Time For Notes

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