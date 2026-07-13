Chronically Illing Out | E39 - Monday Meanderings

Ch-Illing In Review

Today was a meandering Monday where we didn’t really have a focus going in — and we came out of it having a blast. We celebrate the amazing artistry of Cris Palomino with Lady Liberty showing off her Disability Pride.

Lady Liberty with a sash containing the disability pride flag, with her stone tablet reading “Freedom for All”, in front of a background of a slightly cloudy, blue sky.

We follow that up with a great time showing off all sorts of Beth Cruz’s painted rocks. Which leads us into an unexpected conversation with the audience for ideas on creative spaces.

A rock of hand-drawn art with a black background, a yellow-orange lit candle, and the phrase “Be the light” in white.

Actions You Can Take

Say NO to Crip Crow by contacting your Representative and Senators to help codify the 1999 Olmstead decision into the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement and de-flock the States:

Service members can get un-biased information on legal vs illegal orders:

Orders Project

Reach out on Signal: @TheOrdersProject.76

Learn empathy forward, human centered, experiment based Leadership & Growth Courses for Higher Ed & Non-Profit Professionals:

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Nick’s Notes

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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Thank you Nieta Greene, Soso's World, Amelia Hall, Jason Gael, Noble Blend, Cris Palomino, and many others for tuning into my live video with Stephanie G Wilson, PhD and Beth Cruz! Join me for my next live video in the app.