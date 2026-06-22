Chronically Illing Out | E36 - Building Visibility and Growing Our Communities

Chronically Illing In Review

Today was a hard and necessary conversation—the DOJ is openly coming after our right to visibly exist as a person with disabilities.

Take a moment to read through Nieta Greene’s official statement on the DOJ Olmstead Memo and my article from this morning.

Systematic Attacks To Silence Us Nick Paro · Jun 22 We have to confront the damage the Trump regime is doing to the disability community—from criminalizing homelessness to the latest DOJ memo undermining Olmstead—or we will reach a point of irreparable harm. With damage which will touch all parts of our society—for generations to come—and I refuse to be silent about it. Read full story

We must all be loud and actioning on this — we will not be erased.

Disclaimer

Chronically Illing Out is a podcast and weekly roundtable discussion that provides a safe space for real chronic illness and mental health conversations—by people with lived experience. We are not trained professionals—and we do not claim to be—rather, we discuss our stories and current events to build community and solidarity. Know that you are not alone—and if you are in crisis, call/text 988.

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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