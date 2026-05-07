Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

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Live with Soso's World

A recording from Soso's World's live video
Soso's World's avatar
Stefan Pasek's avatar
Beth Cruz's avatar
Soso's World, Stefan Pasek, and Beth Cruz
May 07, 2026

Thank you Margaret Williams, MS, ACC, THE TRAJECTORY, Mack Devlin, Jason Gael, Jennifer in Ohio, and many others for tuning into my live video with Beth Cruz and Stefan Pasek! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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