Thank you Margaret Williams, MS, ACC, THE TRAJECTORY, Mack Devlin, Jason Gael, Jennifer in Ohio, and many others for tuning into my live video with Beth Cruz and Stefan Pasek! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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Live with Soso's World
A recording from Soso's World's live video
May 07, 2026
Time for Life
Taking the Time for Life by getting away from the everyday bullshit and thinking of what brings you joy!Taking the Time for Life by getting away from the everyday bullshit and thinking of what brings you joy!
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