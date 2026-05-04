Time For Meditation | Reset Refresh

Meditation

Welcome to our Reset Refresh meditation. Join me by taking a deep breath in through your nose and slowly exhale out through your mouth. Take another deep breath in and slowly exhale out. One more deep breath in and slowly exhale out.

There is something magical about the early morning sun casting a gentle glow as it rises. Its rays allowing a drop of dew to seemingly dance on the end of a blade of grass. Imagine you are sitting quietly in the early morning sun, breathing in the beautiful beginning of a new day. As the sun slowly blankets the garden around you, take this moment to Reset and Refresh. Stop and enjoy all the sights and sounds in this peaceful garden oasis.

There is no rush, no hurry, you are invited to sit by the water and reflect in the stillness. Let all of your worries go and embrace the beauty of the landscape around you. Without fear or hesitation, let go of what does not serve you today releasing it in the soft glow of the sun.

Perhaps you sit down by the water’s edge and find peace in its quiet rhythm. You notice that the trees and thick foliage are mirrored in the water’s reflection as though they are painted on smooth glass.

Perhaps you put your feet in the warm sand, grounding yourselfin the moment. You are at peace in this tranquil setting. Sit with that feeling of calm for a few moments, just breathing and being. Soften your neck and shoulders as you sit in serenity. Stress has no place here – take this moment to reset and refresh.

Take one more deep cleansing breath in and slowly exhale out. Carry this feeling of calm with you throughout your day and week.

~ Beth Cruz, Soso's World

Time For Notes

Check out the new: Sick of this Shop!

Check out the new network and affiliate calendar: BroadBanner

Learn new skills:

B. Cognition Labs — empathy forward, human centered, experiment based Leadership & Growth Courses for Higher Ed & Non-Profit Professionals

Donate today to Feeding America!

Subscribe and support Beth Cruz and Soso's World !

Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective

Support as a paid subscriber however you can — to help get you started, here are a few discounted options for you

Sick of It Ko-Fi

Share Sick of this Shit with Nick

A special thank you to those who are a part of the Sickest of Them All